Hurrah! ASOS launch stylish new fitness range for men and women

So, by this stage, we're guessing most people's New Year's resolutions have gone well a truly out the window.

Whether you promised yourself you'd stop spending money on over-priced coffee, or committed to three yoga classes a week, there's a pretty good chance that all your good intentions faded once February came around.

But never fear, because there's always time to get back on track and ASOS has launched a brand new fitness range to get you motivated once again.

The collection, which follows the online retailer's "More Reasons to Move" launched earlier this year, aims to empower men and women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

The activewear comes in eye-catching colours and stylish prints and included everything from reflective-detailed jackets and T-shirts to all-in-one yoga outfits and leggings.

What's more, the items are made using seasonless technology and high-performance fabrics so you can get the most out of your fitness gear.

One of the best things about the range it the large variety of customers it caters for. ASOS 4505 includes maternity items, as well as tall, petite and curve with sizes running from a UK 4 to 30.

Check out some of our favourite pieces below: