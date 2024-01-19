Top tips to help you change your style for the year ahead

If you’ve been looking to switch up your style for a while, now is the perfect time to do so!

Sometimes we all fall into the routine of putting on the same style of clothes, doing the same make-up routine, and scraping our hair back into a sleek ponytail everyday, but there comes a point when we get fed up with it.

To prevent you from getting bored of your style, why not consider shaking things up for 2024?

If you’re unsure of where to start, we’ve shared our top tips to help you figure out a new style below.

Inspiration

Head to Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram or browse through some magazines in order to find inspiration. If there’s a style you’ve been too scared to try, save images of people wearing outfits based on it so you can find your own way to style the looks.

Wardrobe sort out

The main component of style is our clothing so sort through all of the clothes you already own and have a clear out of all of the items you don’t wear. If you haven’t worn a particular top or pair of jeans in months, you won’t wear them again, so donate or sell any unwanted pieces. Pick items that stand out to your or something that you’ve been putting off trying and build a capsule wardrobe around it.

Hair

For many of us our hair is our most-loved feature, but sometimes it can turn into a security blanket that holds us back. Putting so much importance on our hair can often make us hesitant to try new looks with it. The only thing that’s holding you back from trying a new hairstyle is you, so go try out a fringe or cut your locks into a bob! Changing your hairstyle or colour can really give you a completely fresh look with minimum effort.

Skincare

We all have cream and face washes that have been sitting in our cupboards for months because we have all the good intentions to have a 12-step routine like the influencers online, but when it comes down to it, we don’t really need it. Nailing a simple skincare routine will help freshen up your overall look, giving you glowy and flawless skin that will become your signature base.

Make-up

Not all of us have been blessed with amazing make-up skills so we resort back to the same look for every occasion. Sticking to the exact same make-up routine for years will not only get boring but can limit our looks. If you’ve nailed your eyeliner application or found a mascara that gives you sky-high lashes, that's great, but don’t be afraid to venture into other styles of make-up to mix it up a bit. From latte-inspired to grunge make-up, you should explore other types to help bring out a new you.