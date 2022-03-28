Hunky Dorys launch two brand new limited-edition flavours.

Lunchtimes just got a whole lot tastier with the new Hunky Dorys Limited Edition Flavours. Whether you are looking for a snack on the go or a meaty filler for your sambo, you will not be disappointed with these two new flavour sensations!

Enjoy the mouth-watering new Hunky Dorys flavours of ‘Smoked Applewood Cheddar & Jalapeno’ and ‘Pork Ribs Marinade’.

Smoked Applewood Cheddar & Jalapeno

Smooth, Creamy, Smokey Applewood Cheddar matched perfectly with enough jalapeno to blow your socks off.

Pork Ribs Marinade

Succulent, meaty pork rib perfection with an obscene crunch.

Hunky Dorys new limited-edition flavours are available nationwide at RRP €1.15* (*packs can be subject to special offer in different retail outlets).

Get them before they’re gone!