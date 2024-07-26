Hugo Taylor pens sweet tribute to wife Millie Mackintosh on big day

Hugo Taylor is celebrating his wife Millie Mackintosh.

The pair, who starred in Made in Chelsea together, are marking Millie’s 35th birthday by taking a trip to the Maldives with their daughters, four-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Aurelia.

To share his appreciation for his wife on social media, Hugo has penned a heartwarming tribute to her.

On Instagram, Taylor showcased a collection of photos to his 241K followers of his wife on the beach earlier today.

Other snaps include a selfie of the pair and a picture of a fruit-filled birthday cake with the message ‘Happy Birthday Millie’ iced on it.

In the caption of the post, Hugo wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling. I truly love you more with every year. Here’s to “squeezing the most out of life””.

“Sienna, Aurelia and I are so lucky to have you make every day so special. You are My Moon and My Stars. @milliemackintosh #happybirthday”, the former reality star sweetly admitted.

Opening up about celebrating her 35th birthday, Millie took to her own Instagram page to reflect on how her life has changed since she turned 30.

Alongside photos of herself shared to her 1.3M followers, Mackintosh penned, “I’ve been reflecting on how much has changed since I turned 30. I often wonder what my 30 year old self would think of me now, and here are 5 things I wish I could tell her…”.

“Your biggest challenges will also be your biggest lessons. Take time to reflect on them and take the learnings with you into your next adventure”.

Millie continued, “The most important opinion is the one you have about yourself, block out the noise, focus on being the best version of yourself”.

“You are beautiful just as you are, don’t compare yourself to others, it’s not a competition, we’re all on different paths leading to different places”.

“You don’t need alcohol, you’ll have more fun without it and you’ll like yourself a lot more”, she went on to say before adding, “The best is yet to come, and whilst you may not know what the next few years look like, embrace the uncertainty of it all”.