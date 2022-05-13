Hugh Jackman responds to talks of a Greatest Showman sequel

Musical phenomenon The Greatest Showman took the world by storm upon its release back in 2017. Now fans of the much-loved film can delight in the possibility that a sequel might be on the cards.

Recently, actress Michelle Williams spoke out about her role in the film, revealing that she would be thrilled to step into the character of Charity Hallett-Barnum once again.

When The Greatest Showman himself, Hugh Jackman was asked his thoughts about revisiting this fun-filled film Jackman simply joked, “Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you'd know I'm totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films!”

Of course the 53-year-old actor is famously known for starring as Wolverine in quite a few of the X-Men movies, proving that he has nothing against a good sequel.

“I'm always open, if they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I'm open!” the Tony-Award-winner confessed when speaking to People.

Meanwhile, Michelle would also be delighted to step back into the world of circus, as she explained when speaking to Variety that she would say yes to a sequel “in a heartbeat”.

“That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing,” the Dawson’s Creek star added.

The Greatest Showman followed the life of hard-working entrepreneur and family man P.T. Barnum, a famous showman and entertainer who introduced the world of circus to the people of New York.

The musical featured an incredible Grammy-winning soundtrack and included the Golden Globe-winning song This Is Me. The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams and Rewrite the Stars are some of the other fan-favourite musical numbers.

Featuring an array of Hollywood stars, other cast members included the likes of Zac Efron, Zendeya and Rebecca Ferguson.