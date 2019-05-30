Hugh Jackman is casually necking a pint of Guinness in Dublin pub

Hollywood legend Hugh Jackman has officially landed in Dublin, and has already had a pint of the famous black stuff in an unknown pub.

The star is set to perform three incredible concerts this week in the 3Arena on his The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour, which has garnered rave reviews worldwide.

Jackman absolutely delighted his fans and passengers at Dublin Airport when The Greatest Showman made an appearance, cheering him as he entered the country.

Thr 50-year-old dropped by a pub for a pint of Guinness, and we don't blame him for not waiting another minute before necking down a pint of black stuff.

"Waited fifty years for this one," he wrote to his Instagram, captioning a video which has now racked up almost 1.5 million views.

The Wolverine and Logan actor posted an image earlier to his social media pages showing himself working out in the gym before his flight to Ireland. The man never takes a day off…

Jackman will perform two evening shows this week and a matinee show on Friday, with a very special guest joining him onstage during the sold-out Irish shows.

Fellow The Greatest Showman alumni, Keala Settle, will make an appearance with the hugely popular actor, according to his latest Facebook post.

The American actress and singer is known for her role as Lettie Lutz, the bearded woman, in the hit movie.

Her performance of the Oscar-nominated song This Is Me can give anyone goosebumps with it's empowering message.

The much-anticipated 92-date world tour contains hit tunes from Les Miserables, The Boy from Oz and The Greatest Showman, and is sure to be unforgettable. Much like his first pint of Dublin Guinness.

Feature image: Instagram/@hughjackmanfandom