Hudson Taylor release video for brand new single "You Me Myself"

Hudson Taylor have just shared the video for their brand-new single "You Me Myself". Directed by Harry and Alfie's favourite videographer, female photographer, filmmaker and creative director Wolf James, the clip is the first instalment of a "to be continued" story with the sequel to be revealed later in the summer.

Already winning support all over Irish radio, "You Me Myself" is taken from Hudson Taylor's forthcoming third long-player, entitled 'Searching For The Answers', which will be released by Rubyworks on Friday 3rd June. The brothers return to The 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Sunday 5th June. Tickets are selling fast.