How to win €500 on Deliveroo this Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year —celebrated in China and around the world — is fast approaching, so make sure to get in on the celebrations!

As a nation, the people of Ireland take great pride in their Chinese takeaways. Punters have gone to great lengths to discover the best spice bag, the most sensational black bean beef and the spring rolls that hit just right.

Let’s face it, finding the perfect Chinese takeaway is practically a national sport at this stage, and nobody understands that better than Deliveroo.

With it being the year of the Tiger, Deliveroo is rewarding the Irish for their dedication with a competition to help five lucky winners get celebrations off to a roaring start.

From today, January 31, takeaway enthusiasts could be in with a chance of striking gold by winning a golden fortune cookie containing a €500 Deliveroo voucher. Think of how much crispy chilli chicken can be bought with that?!

Entering couldn’t be easier, lucky hopefuls need only click HERE to share their details and tell Deliveroo their top three favourite restaurants on Deliveroo in Ireland. The competition closes on February 4, 2022 at midnight and there are five golden fortune cookies up for grabs.

For those still searching for their favourite Chinese restaurant, Deliveroo Ireland has over 100 Chinese restaurants on the app to sample across Ireland. Demand for Chinese cuisine in Ireland is at an all time high, with nearly 300k searches for the category on the app in Ireland over the past year.

From Xian Street Food in Dublin and Galway, Soba in Cork, Lana in Limerick and Ternary Chinese in Belfast, if you’re celebrating Lunar New Year this is your sign to enter this free competition and enjoy the best selection of Chinese cuisine on the Deliveroo app.