How to take care of your skin when wearing a face covering

Our skin battles against a host of internal and external factors and now due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are seeing changes in our skin due to the mandatory wearing of masks and face-coverings. While the majority of people are happy to wear face coverings to contain and curb the spread of COVID-19, many people are experiencing uncomfortable side effects from the introduction of face-coverings to their daily routine. The masks and coverings are creating a humid and moist environment and people need to take extra measures to protect their skin during time.

Constant daily assault on our skin results in our bodies producing free radicals which cause oxidative stress on the skin and can damage it on a cellular level.

Oxidative stress is a result of many different factors of modern day living but includes genetics, ageing, UV, pollution, diet, smoking and alcohol. These factors destroy skin cells, weaken collagen, inhibit DNA production and reduce our natural hyaluronic acid which can lead to poor complexion, loss of elasticity and firmness, dehydration and open pores.

To combat these types of pollutants, Avène has two advanced products with both containing a unique combination of powerful antioxidants to neutralise free radicals and help the skin defend itself against oxidative stress. Pre-Tocopheryl, evolved from Vitamin E, works alongside Abscorbyl Glucoside, an advanced form of Vitamin C. These precursor forms of Vitamin C and E are more stable, more easily absorbed and progressively released, allowing the skin to utilise their enriching properties to the best extent.

This allows the skin protecting duo to offer a long-lasting boost in anti-oxidant protection, whilst also perfecting the complexion throughout the day.

Antioxidant Defense Serum (RRP €31.50)

Enriched with GP4G, a powerful precursor for cellular energy that boosts the effect of antioxidants, Avène’s Antioxidant Defense Serum optimises skin’s defence against assaults from free radicals to help moisturise the skin, reduce the visibility of pores and prevent fine lines and wrinkles associated with premature ageing.

Suitable for all skin types – even very sensitive skin – the aqueous, non-greasy texture is ultra-light weight and quickly absorbed, leaving skin feeling energised, replenished and prepped for a moisturiser, whilst Hyaluronic Acid provides enhanced hydration for 24 hours for plumped and replenished skin.

Antioxidant Water Cream (RRP €29.00)

Avène’s Antioxidant Water Cream helps to provide a protective shield for the skin from free radicals, to help prevent early signs of ageing, visible pores and improve the complexion of the skin. A high percentage of moisturising agents, including Hyaluronic Acid, ensure skin looks radiant, soft and hydrated for 24 hours.

This lightweight formula ensures skin is left feeling fresh and softened, whilst mother-of-pearl and pigment correctors brighten complexion and provide a natural-glow effect to skin.

