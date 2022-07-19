How to make the perfect frosé cocktail for this warm weather.

Rosé season is well and truly here, so why not pop to a local M&S to find the perfect bottle of Rosé and make some heat busting Frosé!

With popular bottles from a variety of regions, wine lovers can find great deals now in store, like The M&S Prosecco Rosé (RRP €15) which is made by the Del Bianco family winery based in the heart of the Prosecco region near the town of Conegliano. This fragrant, fruity, delicate sparkling rosé wine features flavours of strawberries, raspberries and passionfruit.

How to make a frosé cocktail with M&S

Try this grown-up take on a slushy for a cool way to enjoy your rosé this summer.

To make, blend a cold bottle of rosé with a handful each of frozen strawberries and ice, plus sugar to taste.

Serve in champagne coupes with mini straws and toast the sunshine with a pretty-in-pink drink.