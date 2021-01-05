How to make the most delicious crispy sweet potato fries

If you're a fries fanatic, then you simply must try this recipe which makes perfectly crispy sweet potato fries.

Not only do they taste absolutely delicious, but they're actually quite a bit healthier than normal chips, making them the ideal guilt-free fast food option.

Ingredients:

3 sweet potatoes

3 tbsp of sunflower oil

3 tbsp of polenta

1 tbsp of garlic powder (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 C.

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes and slice off both ends.

Cut the potatoes into strips about 1cm thick. Keep the strips as similar in size as possible for even cooking.

Place strips in a mixing bowl or zip-lock bag and add the sunflower oil. Mix potato and oil with your hands until the strips are fully coated. Drain off excess oil or add more if needed to coat the fries fully.

Add the polenta and repeat the mixing process until the potatoes are fully coated. Again add more polenta if needed.

Arrange the fries on a non-stick baking tray or a tray lined with baking parchment. Ensure none of the strips overlap as this will make them soggy. Sprinkle the garlic powder over the fries if you’d like some extra flavour (you can just add it to half the batch if you want some variety) and season with salt and pepper.

Bake in the oven for 25mins, turning halfway through to ensure the underside doesn’t blacken.

Eat with your favourite dipping sauces and enjoy!