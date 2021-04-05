How to make 3-ingredient muffins (sorta!) with Easter Egg chocolate chips

And it's begun – the slow riddance of Easter eggs from the house. The children got 5 each plus ancillaries (mini eggs, bars etc.).

I thought I had it cracked (excuse the pun!) but the eggs kept on coming from generous friends and relatives. Following my own advice, I allowed them to have two each to eat whenever they wanted (which was straight away for the 11-year-old) and confiscated the remainder for use throughout the coming weeks.

And the first lot of excess chocolate was used today in a lovely recipe inspired by www.mynutritionireland.ie which I saw them baking at the recent Outdoor Revolution www.outdoorrevolution.ie. These have 3 basic ingredients (ok, there is baking powder as well!) and like many muffins – you can add whatever you like for flavour – in our case, it was leftover Easter egg (smashed to pieces by a rolling pin- wielding 7-year-old who received payment for his time in chocolate crumbs).

My 8-year-old daughter made these all on her own so they are simple to make. And luckily this time, she checked on the measurement for the baking soda. Last time she baked she thought 1/2 tsp. meant 1-2 teaspoons and her cake was inedible!

Here's the basic recipe:

1 cup natural peanut butter (we used Meridian crunchy peanut butter)

2 eggs

2 ripe bananas

1/2 tsp (that's half a teaspoon, just in case!) baking powder

Mix everything together and pop into the muffin cases, top with leftover Easter egg or whatever else you fancy and bake at 180 degrees for approx 12 minutes. We also added vanilla essence as everything tastes better with vanilla!

My 8-year-old made some muffins very big and some quite small so we ended up with some a bit overdone and some underdone – a good lesson in baking for her!

These would be great as an after-school snack or a Saturday morning post-football training treat.

Happy baking!

PS I have a birthday cake to make this week so there's another couple of eggs sorted!