How to keep your post lockdown hair looking luscious

Whether you have finally got your haircut or you are still patiently waiting, treat your post lockdown locks to Green Angel’s luscious Haircare Bundle.

The Bundle contains Green Angel’s Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioning Serum, to help keep your hair looking salon chic after your first post lockdown cut.

Our hair needs high quality vitamins, proteins and natural nourishment in the same way our body’s do, so it’s important to invest in the right products after a good chop.

The enriching Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioning Serum contains exquisitely fragrant Neroli oil with pure organic Lavender and Mandarin essential oils for truly lavish locks. These pure botanical ingredients help improve volume and vitality, helping to leave hair soft and manageable. The ingredients are carefully selected to help draw moisture into the hair cuticles, gently hydrating and helping to prevent frizz and breakage.

Sea lavender has an antistatic effect which helps with combing and detangling. Seaweed contains vitamins A, B and C and is rich in potassium, calcium, iodine, magnesium and iron, which are essential for healthy hair.

A deeply penetrating formula in Green Angel Conditioning Serum helps to reseal hair cuticles after shampooing, locking in nutrients and keeping out pollutants, to help strengthen the hair shaft.

When your hair shines, you do too. Make the most of your haircut with the Haircare Bundle, which is on special offer for the special bundle price of €27 exclusively on the Green Angel website, www.greenangel.com.