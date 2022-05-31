How to help the people of Ukraine with this delicious sauce range

Earlier this year, Russia invaded Ukraine, causing Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. Since then, people around the world have been banding together in search of ways to help the people of Ukraine through this horrific time.

Growing up, my mum always said that a nice home cooked meal could help fix nearly any situation, and in this case she’s not wrong. It turns out, to help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross’s incredible work in Ukraine, all you need to do is buy some delicious spicy sauce.

Irish brand Fused by Fiona Uyema, a TV cook and cookbook author, has partnered with the Irish Red Cross to launch two new spicy sauces to aid humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. 100% of the profits of both sauces will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

Made according to founder Fiona’s recipes with 100% natural ingredients, Fused’s delicious Katsu Curry Ketchup and Japanese Style Hot Sauce contain no refined sugars, additives or preservatives. The two spicy sauces also sport blue and yellow labels in a nod to the Ukrainian flag.

Both sauces are now available to buy online at fusedbyfionauyema.com for €3.89, with 100% of profits going to the Irish Red Cross’s vital work in Ukraine for the first six months after their launch.

Speaking about the intention behind the initiative, Fused founder Fiona Uyema said: “After making an initial donation to support the relief efforts, as the sad and shocking events continued to unfold in Ukraine, we reflected on how we as a small business could continue to contribute.”

“This new range of products had been in development for some time now, and it made sense to us to partner with the Irish Red Cross to donate 100% of the profits from the sauces.”

“For people who were already inclined to chip in to support Ukrainian refugees, it's a way for us to essentially 'match' their donation by thanking them with a bottle of delicious sauce. In the broader scheme of things, it’s a small gesture, but we truly believe that our actions as individuals and businesses can add up to create bigger positive change.”

A twist on classic ketchup, the sweet and gently-spiced Fused Katsu Curry Ketchup is the perfect marriage of traditional tomato ketchup and your favourite katsu curry sauce. It’s perfect for splashing on eggs, dunking chips and livening up burgers, grilled meats and veg.

Meanwhile, Fused Japanese Style Hot Sauce is a spicy and umami-rich hot sauce thanks to the inclusion of white miso paste. This fermented Asian ingredient makes it the perfect condiment to add heat and a delicious depth of flavour to almost any meal. Fiona suggests drizzling it on stir-fries, noodles, rice, eggs, sambos and salads or adding it to a marinade to dial up the heat – there is no wrong way to enjoy it!

Along with this sauce duo, Fused has also launched a third new sauce: Fused Korean BBQ Sauce is sweet, sticky, spicy, smoky and savoury – you will want to try it on everything! A BBQ sauce imbued with the Korean flavours of naturally fermented soy sauce and miso paste. Fiona’s unique recipe also includes oak-smoked tomato sauce, smoked garlic and extra spices, taking the depth of flavour to the next level.