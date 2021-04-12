How to give yourself a flawless spring/summer manicure at home

Are you tired of waiting for the salons to open again and seriously craving a fresh spring manicure? Then we’ve got you covered!

Thanks to Essie, the iconic nail brand, you can now give yourself a flawless manicure right from the comfort of your home.

Their brand new spring collection is full of bright, earthy colours which are sure to put a pep in your step.

To achieve the ultimate at-home manicure, all you need to do is:

Prep nails with essie here to stay base coat, to help hold color to your nail.

Next, apply two coats of your favorite shade from the essie collection.

Finish with speed.setter top coat for high shine that dries in record time.

It’s as easy as that!

To help you ease into the summer holiday season, why not indulge in a few new nail polishes from essie’s new limited-edition spa-inspired collection? This new range features six new colours with adorably themed names. Plus, have we mentioned that they’re completely vegan-friendly?

To start with, we have get oasis, which is a fresh, airy, white pearl shimmer nail polish, with a hint of warmth. Next we have cacti on the prize, a muted, neutral green cream nail polish with yellow undertones.

Retreat yourself is another shimmer nail polish in a muted rose colour with refined tone-on-tone pearls. Similarly, light as linen is another shimmer colour, in a milky brown shade with refined red pearls.

Brightening us up, we have you know the espadrille, a mustard yellow cream nail polish with warm undertones — this one would look great with a tan, whenever the 5-day heatwave hits. Lastly there’s infinity cool, a deep, true navy blue cream nail polish perfect for those of us who like our nails on the darker side.

So, throw on a linen cover-up and let’s get oasis in these tranquil harmonious hues. perfect whether you’re lounging by the pool in Palm Springs, soaking up the sun in Sedona, or simply taking a staycation. You know the espadrille, chill out and retreat yourself with a relaxing mani/pedi.

The Essie Limited Edition Spa-Inspired shades (RRP €9.99/£7.99) are available from supermarkets and independent pharmacies nationwide, in store and online, as well as online at their newest stockiest: www.cloud10beauty.com.