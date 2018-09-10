How new mum Vogue Williams is changing her fashion game

Vogue Williams is getting to grips with motherhood and her wardrobe.

The model welcomed a baby boy with husband, Spencer Matthews last week.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum explained how some items of clothing have now been banished.

The snap shows the 32-year-old in a stunning white, long dress.

However, it seems like it won't be worn for a while as the new mum wrote:

"I really love this dress but it’s [very] impracticable whilst breastfeeding, it's off to the back of the wardrobe!!"

Other members of the families are also getting used to the new arrival.

Vogue posted an adorable snap of her dog, Winston.

The pup looks less than impressed but is cuddled up beside the baby boy in his Moses basket.

Alongside the post, she joked: "Best pals already! By best pals I mean Winston finally acknowledged there was another person in the house yesterday!!"

We think someone might be put out that someone else is now getting all the attention.

Congratulations to the family on the birth of their baby boy.

We are looking forward to seeing some of Vogue's more practical fashion choices, and we've no doubt that she'll look unreal.