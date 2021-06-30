HON MAYO! Heinz launches new limited-edition ‘Mayo For Sam’ bottle to celebrate famous fan slogan

Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise is celebrating the return of the Gaelic games this summer with the launch of a new, limited-edition bottle bearing the famous fan slogan, ‘Mayo for Sam’.

Highlighting the County of Mayo and their football team’s quest to win the Sam Maguire Cup at the All-Ireland Final, the phrase is known throughout Ireland, and many parts of the world. Just 1,951 bottles of Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayo for Sam will be available to buy from 28th June, marking the last time the Co. Mayo team won 70 years ago in 1951.

To coincide with the launch, Heinz is also going on the hunt to discover the nation’s favourite local food producers in order to create the Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayo All-Ireland Sandwich – a 32 ingredient sandwich featuring one ingredient, nominated by the public, from each county! Gas!

The final sandwich recipe will be released ahead of the All-Ireland Final in August as a celebration of the best bits of each county!

Commenting on the new bottle, David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, said: “Here at Heinz Ireland, we are [Seriously] impressed by the sense of pride that people have in their county colours, most notably Co. Mayo’s unyielding support and loyalty for their team. So, from one mayo to another, we thought it was the perfect time to throw our support behind them. And what better way than celebrating the world famous ‘Mayo for Sam’ slogan!”

“We ALL love eating sandwiches and a match-day sandwich eaten on our laps either in the stands or at home is an integral part of any game. So we wanted to create something special for the return of the sport this summer. The final All-Ireland sandwich will contain 32 [Seriously] delicious ingredients – held lovingly together by lashings of our delicious Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise.

“Nominated by you, each ingredient will represent the very best of Irish produce from up and down the land. From bread to cheese, gherkins and watercress, to black pudding and radishes, we want as many nominations as possible. Ultimately, we want to create the perfect halftime treat and one that can feed the entire family! I can’t wait to try it”.

So how does it work?

To nominate your county’s best local food producer, all you have to do is visit @heinzirl on Facebook and Instagram and pop your favourite filling in the comments

Nominations will be open from 24th June – 23rd July and the final 32 [Seriously] tasty fillings will then be chosen by David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland and food writer and presenter, Dee Laffan. The final recipe will be released on the week leading up to the All-Ireland Final at the end of August.