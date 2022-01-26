Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin is engaged to Brenda Song

It seems huge congratulations are in order for the Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and Disney Channel star Brenda Song who are reportedly engaged.

A source close to the couple confirmed the exciting news to People this afternoon.

Macaulay and Brenda have been in a relationship since 2017, after having met on the set for the movie Changeland, which was filmed in Thailand.

Just last year, in the midst of a pandemic baby boom, Culkin and Song welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby boy sweetly named after Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota, who tragically died in a car accident.

According to a rep who spoke to E! News, the couple quietly welcomed the birth of their baby boy on April 5, 2021, in Los Angeles, and he weighed 6lbs 14oz.

As excited as fans may be to see these two lovebirds tie the knot, Macaulay and Brenda are notoriously private about their personal lives, and have yet to share a glimpse of their baby boy on social media.

Therefore, the idea of getting some wedding snaps feels like a bit of a long-shot!

Either way, we wish these two all the happiness in the world, and best of luck on this exciting new chapter.