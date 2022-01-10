Hollywood stars pay tribute to Bob Saget, dead at 65

People all over the world are mourning the death of the beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget this morning, who died suddenly at the age of 65.

It’s been reported that the Full House actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando on Sunday afternoon, local time. Saget died mere hours after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before.

Since news broke of Saget’s sudden passing, several of his former co-stars and good friends have taken to social media to share their own sorrow.

Full House co-star John Stamos (58) emotionally tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Meanwhile, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Saget’s daughters on the 1980’s sitcom shared their own heartfelt tribute in a statement which read, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Bob also played the iconic voiceover role of future Ted Mosby on the hit show How I Met Your Mother, alongside Josh Radnor who played the younger version of the role. Taking to Twitter, Radnor sweetly wrote, “Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother.”

“He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches,” Radner sweetly wrote in his lengthy statement.

"I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I'd be found out, kicked off set & sent home,” he continued. “When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

“This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.)”

“We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos.”

“Bob loved his daughters so much. He loved making people laugh. He never missed a birthday text. He raised millions of dollars for scleroderma research. He proved you could be funny and successful and kind.”

“There are people who leave the earth and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that was unexpressed. Luckily that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other.”

“I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days,” Radnor lovingly concluded.

Our thoughts go out to Bob’s wife and children during this heartbreaking time.