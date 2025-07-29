Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter admits if she would like to have another baby

Jorgie Porter has revealed if she would like to expand her family again!

The Hollyoaks actress is a mum to her two-year-old son Forest and seven-month-old daughter Peony, whom she shares with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a family-of-four, Jorgie has admitted whether or not she plans on welcoming another little one.

In an interview with OK!, the 37-year-old was asked how she has been finding life as a mother to two youngsters.

“Oh, it’s horrendous going from one to two, nobody tells you that! We are honestly in the trenches of war. It is extremely different, I’m not gonna lie. I think nobody prepares you for the baby growing up and you miss all the checkpoints because you’re focusing on them both,” she explained.

“With Forest we were celebrating every moment. It’s heartbreaking in a way, because I don’t want to miss a thing when I love them so much,” Jorgie noted.

The soap star described her daughter as a “very easy baby so far”.

“I haven’t noticed a massive difference between having a boy and a girl just yet. I’m quite lucky that I’ve got happy babies, but Forest is definitely a tad dramatic, like me. He’s a bit bossy and so am I – but you can’t have two bosses, so I’m navigating that,” Jorgie teased.

Praising Ollie as a father, she continued: “He’s brilliant. It’s a bit annoying because I’ll be with Forest all day, then he’ll still say he wants Daddy. I’m like, ‘I’ve been looking after you, mate!’ It’s brilliant that he’s so good though, and so involved. He’s got a 10-year-old with a previous partner, so he knows more than I do about certain things.”

Jorgie was later asked if the couple, who got engaged in 2021, would like to welcome another baby.

“No, we’re good now. We have definitely decided that’s it. Ollie is getting the snip – he needs to do it,” she confirmed.

“For me, personally, if there was another one, I’d be like, ‘There’s no time for anything. I don’t want to miss any more moments than I already do with my two.’ So no, we are happy and very blessed,” Jorgie added.