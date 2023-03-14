Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox welcomes birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox and her husband Nicholas as they have announced the birth of their beautiful baby boy.

Jessica also shared his unique name with the world, revealing that his moniker is River.

Fox posted an adorable collection of photos to her 205K Instagram followers to announce her son’s arrival.

One snap is a close-up of the newborn’s foot with his hospital bracelet on, while another shows Jessica laying on a hospital bed and cuddling him after welcoming him into the world.

The third picture shows Nicholas walking out of the hospital while carrying his son in a car seat.

The actress captioned the sweet post, “Baby River, you have changed our world forever and we are so grateful we get to love you”.

Nicholas also shared some snaps to Instagram of his new arrival wrapped in a green blanket and another of him cradling his son.

Many pals of Jessica’s rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Nicholas on the birth of their bundle of joy.

Her Hollyoaks co-star Nadine Mulkerrin wrote, “Welcome to the world River”, while another cast member, Gregory Finnegan, penned, “Wonderful news! Congrats mate, can’t wait to meet the little dude x”.

“Congratulations, just gorgeous xxx”, added Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon.

Jessica announced she was expecting in October of last year. At the time, she opened up about suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages.

The 39-year-old explained, “Miscarriage is awful. There is no other word for it…Nick and I lost two babies in 2021. Both losses were at the end of the first trimester and completely heartbreaking”.

Jessica and Nicholas tied the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2020 after getting engaged the year before.

The were originally planning a larger wedding ceremony but due to Covid restrictions, wanted to go ahead with a private celebration.

“While we wait for the Wedding we planned to go ahead…we thought we’d get on with the business of being married”, she penned.