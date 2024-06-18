Hollyoaks’ Daisy Wood Davis unveils pregnancy with second child

The Hollyoaks family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Daisy Wood Davis has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Luke Jerdy. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old son Asa.

Daisy, who previously played Kim Butterfield in Hollyoaks, and Luke, who portrayed Jesse Donovan on the soap for four years, recently took to social media to share their baby joy.

On her Instagram page, Daisy chose to unveil a video montage of the last two years of the pair’s lives.

The sweet clips include the family-of-three celebrating Asa’s birthday, as well as Daisy and Luke tying the knot in 2022, during a romantic ceremony in Spain.

At the end of the video, the 33-year-old showcases some footage from one of her sonograms, revealing her pregnancy.

“Our next adventure… Baby number 2 due Dec 2024,” she penned alongside the video.

In the caption of her post, Daisy went on to detail her excitement.

“Wait till the end to see a big surprise,” she teased, adding: “Today marks 8 years together and 2 years married (we got married on our anniversary) and what a journey we are on… I really don’t know how I got so lucky.”

The former soap star then went on to reflect on her nuptials in Spain two years ago.

“Also want to send a message out to all our friends and family who came to our wedding, we love you all so much and are still blown away by all of you coming & bringing the biggest party to the south of Spain!” Daisy gushed.

She sweetly concluded her message by writing: “A new adventure begins….”.

Following her exciting news, several of the couple’s fellow Hollyoaks alumni have been sending their best wishes.

“Omg!! Congratulations!” replied Tamara Wall, known for her role as Grace Black.

“You babes!!!!! Congratulations,” added Jazmine Franks, otherwise known for her character Esther Bloom.