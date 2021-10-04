Hollyoaks couple Daisy Wood-Davis & Luke Jerdy welcome first child

Our favourite Hollyoaks couple, Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are now parents after welcoming the birth of their first child together.

The happy couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy last Tuesday, September 28, who they sweetly named Asa Sean Wood-Mehdizadeh.

“On Tuesday morning, our world was changed forever. @lukejerdy & I are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything,” the 30-year-old mum gushed on Instagram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, new-dad Luke shared the same lovely photo of their little lad’s legs alongside a ‘NEW BABY’ sign. “Asa Sean Wood-Mehdizadeh was born on Tuesday 28th September at 9:50am – the same date as my Grandad, who died in the same month Asa was conceived,” Luke explained in the caption.

“The song playing on our speaker when he was born was ‘Back to Life’ by Soul II Soul, which was completely random as Spotify had started to shuffle songs similar to last played,” he added.

Explaining the special meaning behind their baby boy’s unusual name, Luke said, “Asa means ‘healer’ in Hebrew and I feel like he has already brought so much healing to me and my family.”

“I have the deepest love for @daisy_wood_davis she channelled the strength and energy of millions of women before her – truly incredible. We are parents,” he lovingly wrote.

Of course it wasn’t long before both Daisy and Luke’s wonderful announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Asa is so perfect and special so, so, so happy for you both!!!!!” singer-songwriter Pixie Lott gushed, adding, “Eeeeeee so much love”.

“Congratulations to you both,” former Hollyoaks actress Jazmine Franks sweetly wrote.

Fellow Hollyoaks star Anna Passey commented, “Congratulations you two [heart emojis] What a gorgeous name! Hope you’re all doing great!”