Hollyoaks actress Nadine Mulkerrin gives birth to second baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin and her co-star and finacé Rory Douglas-Speed as they welcome their second son into the world.

Nadine took to Instagram to share the exciting news to her 500K followers with adorable black and white snaps of her two-year-old son Reggie holding his new baby brother.

The 28-year-old captioned the post, “Reggie would like to introduce you all to his new little brother Dougie James Speed. 8.1lbs, 24/05/2022”.

She continued, “He’s our chilled, fuzzy little old man that’s completed our family! That’ll be me now, a life of dinosaurs, cars and willies flying around the gaff!”.

“Wish me luck and pass this mumma the…”, followed by a champagne emoji.

Many of Nadine and Rory’s co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Jessica Ellis, known for playing Tegan Lomax in the soap, wrote, “So cuteeeeeee!”, followed by Jamie Lomas, known for his role as Warren Fox, who penned, “I can’t cope”.

Mandip Gill, who played Phoebe McQueen, added, “These pictures are sooooo cute!!!!! Can not wait to meet him. Congratulations again you gorgeous gorgeous humans! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you xxxxxxxx”.

Credit: Instagram

After making the announcement, Nadine took to her stories to thank the hospital staff who helped her during her labour.

Nadine’s fiancé, Rory, known for playing Joel Dexter in Hollyoaks, also posted snaps of their boys to his Instagram, along with a photo of him holding his bundle of joy in the hospital. He captioned it, “Dougie James Speed, Reggies new partner in crime! Thank you again to Liverpool Women’s Hospital for all they do, they are amazing”.

“Surely but slowly building the football team”.

Rory popped the question to Nadine, who is recognised for playing Cleo McQueen, in December 2018. They then welcomed little Reggie in October 2019.

The couple announced they were expecting a second child on Christmas Day 2021 with a cute snap of Reggie and a sonogram with the caption, “This better not be my only gift mum”.