Holly Willoughby shares sweet birthday message for rarely-seen son

Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet tribute for her son Harry to celebrate his 14th birthday.

While sending her son a birthday message earlier, the This Morning host revealed the cute nickname she calls him.

Willoughby was presenting the show today, when she gave a shout-out to Harry at the start of the programme.

Credit: Holly Willoughby Instagram

She said, “Can I just say ‘Happy Birthday’ to my son. He's fourteen today”.

Holly’s co-host, Phillip Schofield, then exclaimed, “Happy Birthday, Harry”, before Willoughby revealed his nickname to be “Harry bear”.

When speaking about her son getting older, the mum-of-three then admitted, “I actually can't believe it. I woke him up this morning at 6am before I came here”.

“I went and got him up and I put the dog up on the bed, because that always makes him slightly… Well, it just makes him wake up a bit happier because you can't get cross with Bailey”.

“He opened his presents and I actually felt myself getting a little bit emotional watching him do it, because, fourteen, that sounds old, doesn't it”, she added.

Holly also penned a short but sweet tribute for her son to her 8.2M Instagram followers alongside a black and white close-up photo of Harry’s face and their family dog, Bailey.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Harry… beautiful boy… we love you so very much… 14!”.

Many famous faces and fans alike headed to the comments to wish Harry well on his special day.

Model Abbey Clancy wrote, "Happy birthday to you beautiful harry love you lots”.

“Happy Birthday Harry”, said The One Show presenter Christine Lampard. Singer Nicole Appleton added, “Ahh happy birthday lovely Harry!”.

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are also proud parents to 12-year-old Belle and eight-year-old Chester.