Holly Willoughby pens heartfelt message for son on his birthday

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is celebrating her rarely seen son’s eighth birthday today by posting a heartfelt tribute for him on social media.

Fans were delighted to see the touching moment that Willoughby shared with her youngest child, as she often keeps her children off of social media to protect their privacy.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, September 29, Holly shared a blurry photo of her and Chester hugging, to her 8M followers.

The mum-of-three captioned the sweet snap, “Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy… Happy 8th Birthday Chester… we love you so very much”.

The comments were flooded with famous faces wishing Chester a happy birthday. The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes was among the first celebs to comment saying, “Oh Happy Birthday gorgeous Chester”.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote, “Happy Birthday champ x”, while broadcaster Angela Scanlon penned, “Gorgeous boy. Happy birthday x”.

“8!?!? How is that even possible. The days are flying by so take those cuddles at every opportunity”, added football presenter Jake Humphrey.

Willoughby and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield have been facing backlash online recently amid claims they had skipped the queue in the public line to pay their respects for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Days after the announcement of the Queen’s passing, Holly shared photos of memorial cards her children had written, with Chester saying, “To your majesty, thank you for being our queen, lots of love, Chester”.

Chester is Holly’s youngest child. The 41-year-old welcomed him into the world with her husband Daniel Baldwin in 2014.

The couple, who tied the knot at Amberley Castle in August 2007, are also proud parents to 13-year-old Harry and 11-year-old Belle.