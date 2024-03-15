Holly Willoughby hosting new Netflix show after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is set to host a new Netflix series.

Netflix has announced that Holly will be presenting an action-packed series starring survival expert Bear Grylls following her exit from This Morning.

The series, titled Bear Hunt, will be released on the streaming platform in 2025 and will star multiple other famous faces.

Sharing the news on social media Netflix unveiled a snap of Holly and Bear and described what viewers can expect from the programme in the caption of the post.

They revealed, “Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… @beargrylls!”.

“Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025”, the streaming giant added.

The official Netflix synopsis of the show reads, “Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls”.

“Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive?”.

It continues, “As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show”.

After leaving This Morning after 14 years on the show, Willoughby returned to our screens to present Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern earlier this year.

Bear Hunt will be Holly’s first brand new TV gig after This Morning and first hosting position for Netflix.

Bear Hunt will stream on Netflix in 2025. More information about the intriguing series will follow.