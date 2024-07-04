Holly Willoughby breaks silence on kidnap plot after conviction

Holly Willoughby has spoken out for the first time since a man has been found guilty of forming a plan to kidnap, rape and kill her.

Earlier today, 37-year-old Gavin Plumb was unanimously convicted by a jury in Chelmsford Crown Court, following a trial that lasted eight days.

The evidence against Mr Plumb included the likes of a tool kit for highly sexualised violence, and documented plans to kidnap the former This Morning presenter from her family home. Police noted that Mr Plumb’s plans were formulated between 2021 and 2023, but that there was evidence to suggest they began as early as 2011.

After initially seeking out accomplices for his plans online, Mr Plumb was eventually discovered by an undercover officer from the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota in the United States.

The information was subsequently passed onto the FBI, leading to Mr Plumb’s arrest in Essex on October 4 of last year.

Now, following his conviction, Holly Willoughby has broken her silence on the matter and thanked the authorities for their work.

"As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes,” the 43-year-old began in her statement, which was released earlier today.

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response,” the Dancing On Ice host continued.

"Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women,” Holly noted.

"I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible,” she concluded.

Mr Plumb will be sentenced at the same court next Friday, July 12.