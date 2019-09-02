ITV’s Holly Willoughby will host a special Downton Abbey live show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be hosting an unprecedented special live show of Downton Abbey at Highclere Castle, it has been announced.

The presenting duo will host This Morning at the location of the award-winning ITV series, and will be joined by a range of famous from the show.

Jim Carter, Michael Fox and new cast-member Tuppence Middleton, who play Mr Carson, Andrew Parker and Lucy Smith, will explore the castle and grounds with the pair.

Kelly Brook will host a gardening segment from the Hampshire castle on September 12 as an added bonus to the Downton special.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Holly said: "It's no secret that I'm a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers.

"So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere."

Phillip added: "Just like Holly, I'm a Downton Abbey superfan so I can't wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all it's stunning glory.

"Surely Carson won't mind!"

The special episode will celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated Downton film, which is a continuation of the TV series and is due in cinemas on September 13.

The film follows a royal visit to Downton by King George V and Queen Mary.

Original stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith are all returning.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: "The Downton Abbey film is one of the biggest British cinematic releases of the year and so it's only fitting that one of Britain's biggest daytime shows is to broadcast live from the set this September.

"Join us both upstairs and downstairs for a truly memorable This Morning special. We can't wait."

Feature image: Instagram/@downtonabbey_official