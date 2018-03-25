Holiday booked? Well then you’ll need to get these gorge goodies

By now, the snowy miserable weather is an (almost) distant memory.

We're dreaming of sandy beaches, rum cocktails and sun kissed skin.

So, if like us, you have already booked a summer holiday (has to be done), you may want to listen closely.

Laying under the burning sun is one of the best feelings, but you know what doesn't feel great? Sun burn!

And while we know that SPF is an absolute necessity, we usually bloody hate putting it on.

However, we have discovered the most delicious range of sun products, that we need to tell you about.

NUXE sun products will transport you straight to a tropical wonderland with just one sniff – seriously.

The range includes so many wonderful products, so there's something for everyone.

I personally use the 'Milky Spray for face and body' because it has a factor 50, so I won't burn my porcelain skin.

It's also water resistant and alcohol free, so you don't get that horrid stingy sensation in your eyes when you apply it!

Its addictive fragrance, a blend of Sweet Orange, Tahitian Gardenia and Vanilla, leaves a unique signature scent on the skin.

Honestly, it is my FAVOURITE sun cream on the market, and I'm not just saying that!

There are also so many other gorge goodies in the range, from hair sprays and after sun to water scents and self tan.

Every sun-filled box ticked. You're welcome.