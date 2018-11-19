Hitting all the wrong notes: fans slam Cheryl’s XFactor performance

The X-Factor isn't the stage you want to bomb on, particularly if you were a judge on the singing show.

You're literally judging other people and giving them the boot based on their talent and ability.

So you better perform your heart out and show them what it takes to reach superstar status.

Unfortunately, Cheryl didn't get the memo, Twitter exploded with opinions about her appearance – and they aren't good.

Watching Cheryl on x factor pic.twitter.com/Av69AWEsq7 — Chelsea Bain (@chels_bain) November 18, 2018

Tough one tonight but reckon this Cheryl girl is going home. #XFactor — Nick Emms (@Journo_Emms) November 18, 2018

Was waiting on Simon to wave his hand to stop the music half way through Cheryl’s performance #XFactor — Orla O'Neill (@orla1x) November 18, 2018

Despite the critics, many fans jumped to her defence.

They applauded the singer for her live vocals and full dance routine.

Omg first performance since the baby and live .. not miming and a full dance routine!! she bloody smashed it. Wow @CherylOfficial !!!! SHES BACK — Talia Dean (@taliadean) November 18, 2018

YES LIVE VOCALS. @CherylOfficial is basically for everyone who loves a PROPER pop star. If you don’t like it, go watch a band. KILLED IT #XFACTOR — Ant (@OfficialAnttix) November 18, 2018

However, we are team CRINGE – perhaps it was the song itself or her dancing, but we felt awkward from start to finish.

Judge for yourself and let us know what you think.

Feature Image credit: cheryldaily/Instagram