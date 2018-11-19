SHEmazing!
Hitting all the wrong notes: fans slam Cheryl’s XFactor performance

by

The X-Factor isn't the stage you want to bomb on, particularly if you were a judge on the singing show.

You're literally judging other people and giving them the boot based on their talent and ability.

So you better perform your heart out and show them what it takes to reach superstar status.

Unfortunately, Cheryl didn't get the memo, Twitter exploded with opinions about her appearance – and they aren't good.

Despite the critics, many fans jumped to her defence.

They applauded the singer for her live vocals and full dance routine. 

However, we are team CRINGE – perhaps it was the song itself or her dancing, but we felt awkward from start to finish.

Judge for yourself and let us know what you think.

Feature Image credit: cheryldaily/Instagram

