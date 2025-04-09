SHEmazing!
Hilary Swank reflects on becoming a mother for the first time at 48

Hilary Swank has been opening up about her experience as an older firsttime mother.

In April 2023, the P.S. I Love You actress welcomed her twins into the world, alongside her husband Philip Schneider. The couple are now parents to their two-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.

As she continues to enjoy the early years of motherhood, Hilary has now been sharing her thoughts on becoming a mother later in life.

In an interview with Women's Health, the 50-year-old reflected on the fact that she gave birth to her little ones at the age of 48.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

“I would have had kids earlier. I’m not saying I actively waited [to fall pregnant] until 47, but that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons,” Hilary explained.

​​The Oscar winner then went on to detail why she was appreciative of freezing her eggs at the age of 37.

"Thankfully, I had that ability to freeze eggs for later," she stated, adding: "It takes some of the pressure off."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

Hilary also shared the reason why she believes it was better for her to welcome her young twins into the world in her late 40s.

“I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s. I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been,” the Yellowjackets star detailed.

"I'm really interested in their brains. I'm fascinated about what makes them tick. And I have my career that's already established, so I'm not divided. I'm able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent," Hilary gushed further.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

Last February, the mother-of-two revealed the meanings behind her children’s unusual names.

Speaking on The Today Show, Hilary stated: “Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon. So she was just this courageous, brave young girl full of light going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she’s so beautiful, what a great name.”

She added: “Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people, and we just thought, ‘Oh that sounds very fitting.’

