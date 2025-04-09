Hilary Swank reflects on becoming a mother for the first time at 48

Hilary Swank has been opening up about her experience as an older firsttime mother.

In April 2023, the P.S. I Love You actress welcomed her twins into the world, alongside her husband Philip Schneider. The couple are now parents to their two-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.

As she continues to enjoy the early years of motherhood, Hilary has now been sharing her thoughts on becoming a mother later in life.

In an interview with Women’s Health, the 50-year-old reflected on the fact that she gave birth to her little ones at the age of 48.

“I would have had kids earlier. I’m not saying I actively waited [to fall pregnant] until 47, but that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons,” Hilary explained.

​​The Oscar winner then went on to detail why she was appreciative of freezing her eggs at the age of 37.

“Thankfully, I had that ability to freeze eggs for later,” she stated, adding: “It takes some of the pressure off.”

Hilary also shared the reason why she believes it was better for her to welcome her young twins into the world in her late 40s.

“I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s. I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been,” the Yellowjackets star detailed.

“I’m really interested in their brains. I’m fascinated about what makes them tick. And I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided. I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent,” Hilary gushed further.

Last February, the mother-of-two revealed the meanings behind her children’s unusual names.

Speaking on The Today Show, Hilary stated: “Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon. So she was just this courageous, brave young girl full of light going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she’s so beautiful, what a great name.”

She added: “Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people, and we just thought, ‘Oh that sounds very fitting.’