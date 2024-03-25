Hilary Duff fans agree on same thing in cute tribute to daughter

Hilary Duff has been celebrating her daughter Mae turning three years old.

To mark the special occasion, the Lizzie McGuire actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her little one on social media.

After posting the cute message about her daughter, many fans took to the comments to agree on one extra sweet aspect of the post.

Hilary shared the birthday tribute to her 26.8M Instagram followers and wrote, “Loving you – is some kind of WONDERFUL Mae Mae !!! Happy 3rd Birthday angel”.

“You love jumping in puddles , “pantry food” , “leggins wiff a dress”, “smoodies”, made up stories at night, your sis and bro, unicorns, adventures, clean hands, dancing to karma, doing things all by yourself and being fair!!”.

The 36-year-old went on to say, “We love you love you love you and your beautiful giant pancake eyes!”.

Alongside the touching words, Hilary unveiled an adorable video with clips of Mae over the years with her family.

The footage was set to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, which many thrilled fans noted was featured in Hilary’s hit movie A Cinderella Story.

The iconic tune plays towards the end of the 2004 film when everything finally comes together for Hilary’s character Sam.

In the comments one delighted fan said, “Love that she used this song featured on a Cinderella story".

“Beautiful and happy birthday sweet mae, it is very beautiful to hear a song of cinderella story in this video, hilary”, penned another fan.

A third agreed and added, “A Cinderella story soundtrack song for your princess, happy birthday Mae!”.

As well as sharing Mae with her husband Matthew Koma, the pair are parents to five-year-old Banks and are expecting another little one later this year.

Duff is also Mum to 12-year-old Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.