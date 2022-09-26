Hilaria Baldwin shares how she is finding life as a mum-of-seven

Hilaria Baldwin is slowly adjusting to life as a mum-of-seven!

The 38-year-old yoga instructor gave birth to her seventh child, a daughter named Ilaria, last Thursday alongside her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

Since welcoming her new bundle of joy into the family, Hilaria has been opening up to her 975K Instagram followers about how she has been finding life as a busy mum.

On her Instagram stories earlier today, Hilaria posted a snap of her alongside two of her youngest children, appearing to take them out on a stroll.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too”, Hilaria wrote alongside the adorable photo.

“Bringing baby home is magical, and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

“Am I getting it right? Def not all the time…” Hilaria admitted. “Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: All over the place. 7th time around, I know this is a process”.

Hilaria announced on Sunday that she and Alec were now parents to their seventh child. “She’s here!”, the new mum wrote proudly in her caption, alongside a sweet video montage of her daughter’s arrival into the world. “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena”.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy”, Hilaria confirmed to her followers. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

“Much love to you all,” she concluded in her caption. “We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you”.

Hilaria and Alec are parents to six other children – Carmen (9), Rafael (7), Leonardo (6), Romeo (4), Eduardo (2) and Lucia (1).

Congratulations to the Baldwins!