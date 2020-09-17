High School Musical actress is pregnant – start of something new!

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Thursday.

The High School Musical alum, 35, shared the exciting news by posting a sweet pair of photos that showed off her baby bump.

In the first image, she and her musician husband stood together while wearing white and looking down towards her bump. In the second, Tisdale cradled her stomach as the pair smile at each other.

French also shared a photograph of the couple cuddling up together. Choosing to let the photos speak for themselves, they both shared the exciting news without including captions.

The couple was first linked in 2012 before getting engaged eight months later on top of the Empire State Building. They married in Santa Barbara, California on September 8 2014. Fellow High School Musical actress, Vanessa Hudgens, served as one of Tisdale's six bridesmaids.

French made a romantic Instagram post on the couple's sixth wedding anniversary, sharing a photo of the couple from their Californian wedding.

"Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically. Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones… we just keep getting closer. I really can’t imagine life without you. I love you endlessly, Happy Anniversary." he captioned the post.

Of course, it was only a matter of minutes before Tisdale's pals began congratulating her on becoming a mama-to-be.

"YAY!!!! Luckiest baby in town! Congratulations mama! See you later," added Amanda Kloots.

"Just the freaking cutest," replied Tisdale's BFF, and fellow HSM alum, Vanessa Hudgens.

Opening up about her relationship with French Tisdale has recently commented that spending so much time together in recent months has only solidified their bond.

"He's a really great guy," she said. "We're lucky because we're very independent people, but we love spending time and hanging out together" she commented in a People Magazine interview.

"Being in quarantine together, it's still that easy. It's still hanging out with your best friend," she added.

That baby will definitely be able to sing!