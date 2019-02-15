Hey engaged couples: A Tinder-like app for weddings is here

From the moment that glittering diamond is slipped on your finger and you're basking in the glow of engagement, thoughts about your Big Day are not far from your mind. Weddings are wonderful occasions and a day that brides and grooms want to be perfect – which can lead to a lot of stress emotionally, physically and financially. Engaged couples have to deal with venues, flowers, music, food, photographers, dresses, entertainment…the list goes on. But what if there was a way you could trade in the spreadsheets and lists for something much more straightforward? If the term ''cashless wedding'' sounds like something you'd like then Wedding Wallet, a fancy new tech tool created by Justin Kearns, is IDEAL for you.

What is it?

It's a platform aimed at engaged couples which lets couples budget, plan and pay for their wedding in one place.

How does it work?

It connects you to vendors based your wedding date, location and budget.

You can also get cash gifts over the platform by sending a private link with friends and family on request.

Sounds fab, right?

How do you use it?

It couldn't be easier – just sign up to weddingwallet.ie on mobile or desktop and create a manageable wedding budget for every element of the big day from the dress to the DJ.

What's so handy is that the vendors you're connected during via Wedding Wallet will ony be available on the date of their big day, reducing the already-stretched time that you have.

So, once the couples match with a vendor, they can ask directly for more details, receive a quote and then Wedding Wallet allows them to send the vendor the initial booking deposit, with the remaining amount due being paid in one payment before the big day or by creating a manageable instalment payment plan.

CEO Justin says, ''The average age of the Irish person getting married is 35 – and so the concept of online payment is second nature to them and is expected by this consumer.''

He continued, ''Getting married is one of the most important moments in a person’s life so it should be a fun, stress-free and manageable experience."

Basically, this platform takes the stress out of what can be one of the most stressful experiences of your life, meaning you'll have more time to enjoy the build-up.

And that sounds good to us.

To sign up to Wedding Wallet for free as a vendor or couple, visit weddingwallet.ie or @weddingwallet_ on social media.