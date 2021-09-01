Here’s your guide to Ireland’s restriction-easing roadmap: What you need to know

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced last night that the government has been able to approve a ‘roadmap to ease almost all restrictions on a phased basis between now and October 22nd, starting on the 6th of September with events and mass gatherings, moving to the 20th of September with the return to the office beginning and also indoor and outdoor group activities being allowed and on the 22nd of October the remaining restrictions on social activities like nightclubs and hospitality being eased.’

‘We shouldn’t see October 22nd as some sort of Freedom Day, but rather see it as the first day of the new normal.’

He spoke about how life may not immediately return to how it was before we had ever heard the word ‘Covid-19’ and how ‘returning to the office’ would mean a blended approach for many people, and how masks would still need to be worn in certain settings like public transport, ventilation, spacing and cleaning would all be here to stay.

He outlined how there will still be restrictions on foreign travel as every country’s restriction approach was different and how the vaccine booster program is beginning to be planned. PUP will be extended to the end of the year and the Tánaiste particularly acknowledged the arts and entertainment sector in his speech, saying that he knew they would need extra support financially after the last tough 18 months.

Taoiseach Michael Martin in his televised address to the nation warned that the pandemic is not over but said ‘Today though, we are taking an important and very welcome step forward.’

Sept 6 Indoor gatherings, cinemas, theatres at 60% capacity- with all adults fully vaccinated.

Outdoor gatherings at 75% capacity (adults fully vaccinated) or 50% if mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Live music is BACK – including weddings. — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 31, 2021

October 22nd was the date chosen as they believe somewhere near 90% of the population over 16 should be vaccinated at that time. He also said that the nation’s vaccination program was the envy of a lot of the world due to how we’ve ‘powered ahead’.

He said that the nation’s vaccine programme has “powered ahead” and is the envy of much of the world, with close to 90% of people over the age of 18 now fully vaccinated. The new phase of the roadmap is called ‘Covid-19: Reframing The Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery And Reconnecting’.

Here are some of the highlights of the roadmap ahead:

From this Wednesday (September 1st)

Public transport will return to full capacity.

From Monday (September 6th)

Restrictions on indoor venues will ease and larger crowds are allowed, up to 60% capacity for people who are double jabbed.

Outdoor venues see 75% capacity for vaccinated people.

Live music at weddings and pubs returns

From September 20th

Return to offices on a phased basis

Indoor and outdoor social group activities return – this includes sports, arts and dance classes

From October 22nd (If public health advice allows)

No legal requirement to provide proof of immunity to access indoor hospitality or other events

Restrictions lift totally on indoor and outdoor events and activities, religious or civil ceremonies

No legal requirements to wear a mask wearing outdoors or in indoor private settings

Nightclubs re-open

Physical distancing is lifted

No more limits on gatherings in private homes and gardens

Despite this roadmap, Martin warned that ‘we are very unlikely to ever be able to be rid of the virus completely’ and that we can actually ‘expect to see an increase in case numbers over the coming weeks.’

The Taoiseach said that they will respond quickly and remain vigilant should any new variants rear their head, but that the sacrifices made by the country in the last year and a half to protect public health meant we had ‘kept our head’ as a country.

“We stuck together, we followed the best advice, we did what we were asked and we looked out for each other.”

Another 1,382 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health last night and as of 8am on Monday, there were 355 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in intensive care.