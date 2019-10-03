Here’s your first look at The Crown’s portrayal of Princess Diana

Season three of The Crown hasn’t even landed on Netflix yet, but the cast has already started filming the fourth installment of the drama series inspired by Britain’s royal family.

The fourth season will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship. Josh O’ Connor will play Prince Charles and Emma Corin stars as Princess Diana. The actors were recently spotted filming an episode of the Netflix series and the resemblance is simply uncanny.

The couple’s 1983 Australia Tour is set to feature in the fourth season after the cast were spotted filming in Almería, Spain this week.

Emma Corin looked every inch of Princess Diana with her signature blonde hair and a sleek white dress, similar to the one Diana herself wore during their 1983 visit.

Charles, Diana and their son, Prince William, who was only nine-months-old at the time, embarked on a month and a half long tour of Australia in 1983.

This was the first time 22-year-old Princess Diana travelled outside the United Kingdom.

Emma Corin will take on the iconic role of Princess Diana in season four of The Crown and she is more than ready for the part.

She commented, “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

"To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity ad I will strive to do her justice.”

We may have to wait over a year to see Emma’s portrayal, but we do have season three to look forward to. The Crown returns to Netflix on November 17.