Here’s where you can spot Harry and Meghan on their visit to Dublin

From Tuesday, July 10, to Wednesday, July 11 Dublin will be welcoming two very regal visitors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit our lovely capital, and they've got a jam-packed schedule.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting invaluable institutions in Irish life during their trip, so they are, of course, stopping by Croke Park.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

They'll mingle with figures from Ireland's sports, military, arts, and social enterprise sectors at a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's residence, BreakingNews.ie reports.

The couple also has the chance to learn all about the Republic's rich past during their visit to Trinity College, which is set to include a look at the Book of Kells.

Harry and Meghan will observe a moment of reflection at the Famine Memorial during their trip.

A post shared by Trinity College Dublin (@trinitycollegedublin) on Jun 1, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

Afterwards, they will visit EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, which recounts the story of the 10 million Irish people who have spread across the globe.

The Duke and Duchess are set to speak with kids and young people participating in free coding workshops in DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups. They will also be talking with female tech entrepreneurs.

Their schedule is rounded out with official meetings with President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.