Here’s how you can get FREE Ben & Jerry’s tomorrow

Ice cream lovers, vegans and lactose humans assemble.

Tomorrow, Saturday November 24, Ben and Jerry's are giving out FREE vegan ice cream.

The ice creams Gods are collaborating with three vegan joints around the country to celebrate World Vegan Month – which, FYI, is this month.

November has been taken over to become a big vegan lovefest, which celebrates veganism and plant-based diets worldwide.

So where can you get this beautiful treat, I hear you cry?

Garden of Vegan in Ranelagh, Dublin, Loving Salads in Cork City, and The Lighthouse in Galway City will all be part-taking in the event.

You'll get to sample and indulge in three glorious flavours: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey and Peanut Butter & Cookies.

If you didn't have any plans for tomorrow – you do now, happy munchin'.

Feature Image credit: rotkaeppchen_am_see/Instagram