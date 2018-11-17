Here’s how to win tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show

You could win tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show!

The show is giving away two tickets to a baked goods competition winner – whoever can create the country’s most festive baked treat.

To have a chance of getting your hands on two golden tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show grab your apron and high-tail it to the kitchen to create a Toy Show inspired Christmas treat.

Then simply take a picture, and post it to the RTÉ One Facebook page, on Instagram or on Twitter using the hashtag #ToyShowTreats.

If it’s good enough to impress the Late Late Toy Show team, your creation could bag you two tickets to the biggest night on Irish television. It really is a piece of cake.

The holiday show's host Ryan Tubridy said: “Is there anything better than the smell of festive baking? Maybe tickets to the Toy Show?

“I want you to dust off your rolling pin and create something inspired by the most fabulously festive night of the year – The Late Late Toy Show.

“Send pictures to us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and if you have flour power, the whisk might just pay off and we could be seeing you on November 30th!”

This year’s toy show will take place on Friday, November 30 and will definitely be one you won’t want to miss.

And you could be in the audience! Just upload a photo of the most festive treat you can bake (get creative).

Remember to add the hashtag #ToyShowTreats.

Best of luck, and we hope one of you mums is the lucky winner!