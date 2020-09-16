Here’s how to make your colleague’s day while working from home

So many of us have been working from home, away from our co-workers, our proper desks, our cosy work kitchen and all of the other mundane things that came along with working in an office, that we now take for granted.

Working from home has it’s advantages, don’t get us wrong — we certainly do not miss the rush-hour traffic and the frustrating commute each day. However, we also can’t deny that there’s just something a bit lonely about working from home for months on end, especially if it’s not by choice.

That’s why we think it’s so important for everyone to go out of their way just a little bit, to make sure their co-workers know that they’re not alone.

Thortful have launched their Send a Smile initiative, in order to help colleagues stay more connected, ahead of 'International Week of Happiness at Work', which is taking place from September 21 to 27. This new campaign aims to ensure colleagues, coworkers and employees don’t feel isolated from their teams.

Whilst technology has been a saving grace during the pandemic, enabling us to stay connected to others and communicate with colleagues, friends and family, the joy that comes with receiving a physical card, note or message is unparalleled.

And what better time to launch their range of uplifting cards, than during the 'International Week of Happiness at Work', a week dedicated to bringing the importance of happiness at work to the forefront.

The pandemic has highlighted how important connection and community are for our happiness, and sending a card shows you’re thinking of someone.

So, cheer up a colleague today, by sending them a card to let them know that they may be isolating, but they’re not alone. Check out the full card range at thortful.com