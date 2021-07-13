Here are all the spots that Patrick Dempsey has hit up since arriving in Ireland

Disenchanted filming is still happening in Wicklow but McDreamy has been having a wander around our fair isle to see what it has to offer!

We love it when Hollywood celebs come to Ireland, and we love it even more when they post about how they’re falling in love with the country! In recent years, we’ve played host to Matt Damon who was stranded here at the beginning of the pandemic who seemed to visit every local coffee shop and little village in the area, always being so friendly whenever he ran into fans, offering a warm smile and a polite "hello".

And this year, we were so excited to play host to Amy Adams (Arrival, American Hustle) and Patrick Demspey (Grey’s Anatomy) who have been living in Ireland for the past couple of months now. They’re here to film the 2007 ‘Enchanted’ sequel, ‘Disenchanted’, meaning Disney has been hard at work building sets and transforming Irish towns into charming fairytale lands.

The Burnabys in Co. Wicklow now features the Prince’s castle in this new upcoming sequel, while local shopfronts have been transformed into old time-y magical villages, overflowing with flowers and lights. The streets are filled with horse-drawn carriages and quaint castles, and it should come as no surprise if locals spot McDreamy roaming about too!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Dempsey made his love for the Irish known, as he wrote, “I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film #disenchanted”.

Most recently, Dempsey seems to be doing a little exploring of his own of our gorgeous countryside, making us wonder whether he just has a few days off set or if this means that filming is finished. Either way, we want to know if you’ve seen McDreamy at any of these locations he’s snapped over the last few days!

The actor seems to have made a trip up to Dublin most recently, posting a photo of the Oscar Wilde statue in Merrion Square Park, a picturesque spot in Dublin’s city centre.

‘The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.’ The actor quoted Wilde in his post. We wonder did he stop into the Merrion Hotel for the night or whether he was just passing through!

Days before that, Dempsey seemed to be staying fairly close to the film set, posting a picture of the Bray Head Cross. Anyone doing the Bray to Greystones walk surely got a shock to come across McDreamy in their hiking gear! We have to give him props for his photography skills though – this black and white photo is stunning!

He also seemed to get his exercise in over the weekend, hiking the Sugar Loaf Mountain in Co. Wicklow that’s been ‘calling’ him.

‘Climbed Sugarloaf. It has been calling me and today I answered! Haha’ he wrote in his caption of the photo.

Dempsey has also hit up the stunning Powerscourt Estate, Colimore Harbour in Dalkey and even Leo Burdock’s famous fish and chips! He’s really seeing the best of us, lads!