Here are all the new films coming to Netflix this October

Every month, we always look forward to the endless array of new films that will be arriving on Netflix in the coming weeks.

The streaming service is known for treating its fans to new content at the beginning of each month. Whether it be a magical fantasy, a terrifying thriller or a wholesome flick that you desire, Netflix always delivers on the goods!

If you’re looking for a few new additions to your watchlist, then have a look at what Netflix has to offer us this October:

Mr Harrigan’s Phone (October 5)

Based on the short story by Stephen King, this film promises to get you in the spooky mood for Halloween! When young Craig (Jaeden Martell) befriends old billionaire Mr Harrigan (Donald Sutherland), the two form a close bond. After Mr Harrigan passes away, Craig inherits his phone and makes a mind-blowing discovery that will ensure that his friendship will never be truly lost.

Luckiest Girl Alive (October 7)

Based on the book of the same name, this movie centres on Ani (played by Mila Kunis), a New Yorker who appears to have it all. However, when she is approached by a true crime director and is asked to take part in a documentary about a story from her past, Ani begins to spiral when the dark truth threatens to take over her life.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14)

Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson lead this Halloween flick as a father and daughter duo who are forced to team up and save their town when an ancient spirit causes the town’s Halloween decorations to come alive and cause chaos.

The School For Good And Evil (October 19)

Best on the international bestselling book series, this stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as best friends Sophia and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides when they are transported to an enchanted school where the students are divided into two groups – those who train to fight for good, and those who train to fight for evil.

The Good Nurse (October 26)

Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in this thriller, which is based on a true story! Chastain plays a nurse named Amy, who gets into danger when she begins to suspect that her colleague (played by Redmayne) is responsible for a number of mysterious deaths at the hospital where they both work.

Wendell & Wild (October 28)

This animated flick is led by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele! These two play two scheming demon brothers Wendell and Wild, who encourage a guilt-ridden teen to bring them to The Land Of The Living. However, teenager Kat has a bargain of her own, and the team end up diving into a comedic and crazy adventure together.