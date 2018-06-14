SHEmazing!
‘Hepeated’: The word every woman should have in her vocabulary

OK ladies, you've heard of 'mansplaining', now get ready for 'hepeated.'

It's a phenomenon most pretty much every woman on planet earth will be familiar with, and now, the English language has finally caught up with the concept.

The word defines the moment a woman has her opinions and ideas ignored, only for man to suggest the exact same thing two minutes later.

The phrase was gifted to us by Twitter user, Nicole Gugliucci and friends, and honestly, we're just raging we didn't think of it first.

She even explained how the word could be used in a sentence.

Needless to say, the post garnered a hugely positive response from Twitter users across the world.

