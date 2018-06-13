SHEmazing!
Hello hols: Niamh Cullen’s dress is going straight in our suitcase

When she's not inspiring us to hit the gym and eat right, Niamh Cullen is posing up a storm in  a series of stunning outfits over on Instagram. 

With a more eclectic style than most, Niamh never fails to pull off an outfit with flair – and her holiday wardrobe is no different. 

While sunning it up in Spain this week, Niamh posted a pic outside the famous Sagrada Família, but we were more intrigued by her outfit than the historical church site. 

 

Keeping things cute, the hair guru turned influencer opted for a splash of yellow in her floral print dress. 

The dress features a statement tie back and ruffled hem, ideal for a holiday night out or scenic exploring. 

Hailing from Vavavoom.ie, it definitely wont break the bank, coming in at €34.99. 

Cindy Yellow Floral Frill Dress €34.99 

Niamh styled hers with a straw panama hat from Zara and a dollop of Iconic Bronze tan. 

We can see this dress being flung in our suitcase and dressed up with midi heels for a night out, or with white runners and a denim jacket for day time. 

Don't panic if you're off on vacay soon, Vavavoom does next day delivery. 

