Hello hols: Niamh Cullen’s dress is going straight in our suitcase

When she's not inspiring us to hit the gym and eat right, Niamh Cullen is posing up a storm in a series of stunning outfits over on Instagram.

With a more eclectic style than most, Niamh never fails to pull off an outfit with flair – and her holiday wardrobe is no different.

While sunning it up in Spain this week, Niamh posted a pic outside the famous Sagrada Família, but we were more intrigued by her outfit than the historical church site.

A post shared by Niamh Cullen (@niamhcullenx) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

Keeping things cute, the hair guru turned influencer opted for a splash of yellow in her floral print dress.

The dress features a statement tie back and ruffled hem, ideal for a holiday night out or scenic exploring.

Hailing from Vavavoom.ie, it definitely wont break the bank, coming in at €34.99.

Cindy Yellow Floral Frill Dress €34.99

Niamh styled hers with a straw panama hat from Zara and a dollop of Iconic Bronze tan.

We can see this dress being flung in our suitcase and dressed up with midi heels for a night out, or with white runners and a denim jacket for day time.

Don't panic if you're off on vacay soon, Vavavoom does next day delivery.