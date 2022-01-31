Helen George responds to cruel comments about her pregnant figure

Call the Midwife’s Helen George has taken to social media to address some cruel comments that were made about her pregnant figure.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed the birth of her second baby girl last year, and therefore filmed many of her Call the Midwife scenes while pregnant. Yet another example of how truly amazing women are — not only do they grow tiny humans inside of them, but they do it while completing a full day’s work!

However, some viewers have taken offence at Helen’s choice to continue working while pregnant, and they haven’t exactly been shy about sharing those views.

“It’s very unprofessional in my opinion,” one Twitter user wrote in a since deleted tweet, adding, “It’s not as if it’s filmed all year round. It’s a short window. She should quit if she wants to be pregnant while filming. It ruins continuity and the aesthetics of the show.”

Responding to these outlandish comments, Helen wrote, “I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 ( also thank you for the lovely comments!)”

“Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?” she rightfully wondered.

Helen’s response was met with a wave of support from her 700K followers as well as her Call the Midwife co-stars.

Olly Rix, who plays Matthew Aylward in the BBC drama responded to the rude commenter, writing, “Take a bow Fanny. Dumbest f**king tweet of the night.”

"I hadn’t even realised she was pregnant,” one follower replied, adding, “I was more involved with the story, amazing script and acting. I’d rather have Helen with a disguised pregnancy than not at all. #supportwomen”

Meanwhile, another viewer admitted that they had spotted Helen’s bump in last night’s episode, tweeting, “I noticed straight away, especially with all the props in front of the tummy. Did it matter? Not a jot. Such a beautiful programme. Congrats to you xx.”

“My daughter and I watched last night: your performance was amazing, you looked stunning and if we hadn’t known you’d been pregnant we wouldn’t have realised. Best TV show of all time & so important that it centres the full female life experience,” a third chimed in.