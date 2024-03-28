Helen Flanagan supported after detailing mental health struggles

Helen Flanagan has been supported by a host of famous faces online after opening up about her struggles with mental health.

The former Coronation Street star hasn’t been active on social media since January but has now broken her silence about why she was taking time away from being online.

Explaining that she has been battling with her mental health, Helen revealed she had a ‘reaction to ADHD medication which sent her into a psychosis’.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie to her 1M followers and wrote, “Had a few months off from social but I’m back now xxx So basically I really struggled mental health wise December/ January xxx I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn’t really feel that much different when I took the kids away for new year xxx”.

“I had a lot of difficult things going on things I just can’t talk about on Instagram x I felt terrible, so I was due my theatre tour which I was excited about”.

Helen went on to mention her split from her former fiancé Scott Sinclair, which occurred in 2022 after they had been together for 13 years.

“So when I came back from holiday I thought it was best for me to take some medication so I’d feel better and be able to cope better with being a working single mum of three and I was emotionally struggling with the break up from the father of my kids but I had a really bad reaction though to the medication ( an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days which I didn’t know I was in x”.

“I just love my kids so much x this bad reaction though was a few days before rehearsals were starting and sadly I just wasn’t mentally well enough to do it xxx”.

Flanagan continued, “I was heartbroken as I’ve always been professional as an actress but i needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids, with the help of my amazing parents xxx I’ve always been honest on here and I feel in a really good happy place now xxx”.

“Therapy can be amazing and I feel like I’ve worked on myself with things that were quite tough to me but I feel lighter now. anyway sending love and please be kind”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages for the mum-of-three.

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent said, “Nice to see you back my girl, love you lots xx”.

“Sending loads of love gorgeous girl!!! Xxx”, penned Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle. Helen’s former I’m a Celebrity… South Africa co-star Carol Vorderman added, “Sending huge love my.little meerkat angel”.