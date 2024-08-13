Helen Flanagan opens up about decision to go on Celebs Go Dating

Helen Flanagan has been opening up about her decision to appear on Celebs Go Dating!

The former Coronation Street actress was previously in a relationship with Scott Sinclair for 13 years.

The pair were engaged to be married, and had welcomed three children together – nine-year-old Matilda, six-year-old Deliliah and three-year-old Charlie. However, in July 2022, Helen and Scott announced that they were going their separate ways.

Now, two years on from the end of her relationship, Helen has been getting back into the dating world – specifically by joining the cast of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Ahead of the launch of the new series, which begins on August 14, Helen spoke to OK! about her new attitude towards dating.

When asked why she decided to appear on the show, the 34-year-old confessed that she has always been a “huge fan”.

“I was asked to do it last year, but having split from the father of my kids after 13 years, I didn’t feel ready at all. I absolutely wasn’t in the right place. But now we’ve been apart for about two years, I thought this would be really good for me and I’d really enjoy it. And I love it,” Helen explained.

Describing herself as an ideal “girlfriend” and “wifey”, the mum-of-three noted the qualities that she is looking for in her next partner.

“I have had times when I’ve felt hurt… since I’ve been single. I took time to work out what I want. What I look for is someone to be there for me emotionally. That is a big thing for me. And that’s why my expectations are quite high. I want someone to have a laugh with. I love funny men,” Helen teased, adding that she usually goes for “older guys”.

“It’s nice to date someone who is a dad – they understand life a lot better. I am a mum with three kids, so I feel more comfortable dating men who are about 10 years older. I'm 34. They might have children and understand my life. Men who are older are also more emotionally mature, which is a big thing,” she concluded.