Heinz partners with Irish artists on limited-edition designs.

Heinz is celebrating the launch of its new paperboard Eco-Friendly Sleeve Multipack, which will remove 30 tonnes of plastic from Ireland’s supermarket shelves every year, with the help of four talented artists from each of our Irish provinces.

The four artists: Fatti Burke (Munster); Linda Fahrlin (Connacht); Jacky Sheridan (Ulster), and Fuchsia Macaree (Leinster) have each created a limited-edition design for the packaging that celebrates their province.

With magical beanstalks, cute smiling beans, a homage to the country’s much-loved ‘Cowboy Supper’, and beautiful illustrations of Ireland’s landscape, the limited-edition designs are sure to be a hit with Heinz Beanz loverz.

The limited-edition designs celebrate Heinz’s move to replace the traditional plastic shrink wrap packaging with the new Eco-Friendly Sleeve Multipack across all its Beanz, Soups and Pasta multipacks in Tesco.

According to a 2020 report by the Environmental Protection Agency], Ireland’s recycling rates are declining; the country only recycled a third of plastic packaging in 2018, a decrease for the third year in a row, so the launch couldn’t come at a better time.

100% of proceeds from each €4 multipack will go towards Heinz Ireland’s official charity partner, Barnardos Ireland, helping them to transform the lives of vulnerable children who are affected by adverse childhood experiences.

Elaine McCague, Senior Commercial & Marketing Manager, Heinz Ireland said:

“Our new Eco-Friendly Sleeve uses no glue, the paperboard is fully recyclable and comes from sustainably managed forests. Best of all, rolling it out will result in the removal of 30 tonnes of plastic from Ireland’s supermarket shelves every year. It comes as part of Heinz’s global pledge to aim to make 100% of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.”

The limited-edition multipacks are on sale via www.heinztohome.ie now, with the standard Eco-Friendly Sleeves being rolled out across all Heinz multipacks in stores.